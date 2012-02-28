FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magellan Health 4th-quarter profit beats estimates
February 28, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Magellan Health 4th-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $1.05 vs est $0.82

* Q4 revenue $721.5 million vs est $692.2 million

* Reaffirms 2012 EPS view of $3.25-$3.89

* Sees 2012 revenue $3.2 bln to $3.4 bln

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Services Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates for at least the ninth consecutive quarter, helped by better performance at its Radiology Benefits Management and Medicaid Administration segments.

The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of $29.7 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $32.9 million, or 95 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter fell 4 percent to $721.5 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 82 cents per share on revenue of $692.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which provides a network of doctors and hospitals to its members, reaffirmed its 2012 profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.89 a share and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Shares of the Avon, Connecticut-based company closed at$48.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

