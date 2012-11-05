FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue - Magellan Midstream sells $250 mln in notes
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2012 / 5:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue - Magellan Midstream sells $250 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP on
Friday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Suntrust, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.2 PCT     MATURITY    12/01/2042  
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.338   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 4.239 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/09/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 135 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.