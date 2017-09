Aug 8 (Reuters) - Magforce AG : * Says that its subsidiary Magforce USA, inc. has successfully closed its

growth financing round * Says mithril capital management led a group of strategic investors in

financing growth round with proceeds of USD 15 million * Says owns 77% of Magforce USA as of this closing * Says there is option to increase the size of the round to USD 30 million