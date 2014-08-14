FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magforce says H1 net gain was EUR 3.8 mln
August 14, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Magforce says H1 net gain was EUR 3.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Magforce AG : * Says outlook for 2014 confirmed * Says H1 net gain was EUR 3.8 million, after a net loss of EUR 2.3 million in

the prior year period * Says in 2014, company will focus on continuing to establish additional

Nanotherm therapy centers throughout Germany * Says will also focus on developing US market by preparing registration

process with FDA through its newly founded subsidiary Magforce USA * Says management expects first revenues from the commercial treatment of

patients starting at the end of 2014 * Says expects operating expenses and negative operating cash flow to be higher

in 2014 than in the previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

