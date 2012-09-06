FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MagicJack raises forecast on strong demand, shares up
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 11:45 AM / in 5 years

MagicJack raises forecast on strong demand, shares up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Israel-based MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd , a provider of internet-based phone services, raised its full-year forecast on strong sales of its new MagicJack Plus product and lower costs.

The company expects per-share earnings of between $1.70 and $2.00 for the year, up from its previous estimate of $1.50 to $1.80. Analysts were looking for $1.53, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MagicJack also raised its revenue growth forecast to between 35 percent and 45 percent from 25 to 40 percent.

For the current quarter, the company said it expects earnings of 55 to 80 cents per share on revenue of $40 million to $41 million, well ahead of analysts’ estimates.

On an adjusted basis, MagicJack expects operating income of 65 cents per share in the quarter.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $39.5 million.

MagicJack shares rose 3 percent to $26.12 in trading before the bell on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.