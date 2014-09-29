FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Magma raises $150 mln for new venture capital fund
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's Magma raises $150 mln for new venture capital fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Magma Venture Partners, an Israeli venture capital firm with $500 million under management, said on Monday it completed fundraising for its Magma Venture Capital IV with $150 million in new committed capital.

The fund, which was oversubscribed within weeks of its announcement, comes on the heels of a third fund raised in early 2012, Magma said.

The new fund will continue Magma’s focus of investing in information, communication technology including mobile, cloud, new media, software as a service, e-commerce and cyber security.

The fund will invest with Israeli entrepreneurs in earlier stages of development. It is expected to begin investing in early 2015 in 25 to 30 companies with typical investments of $500,000 to $6 million.

Magma’s past investments include Waze, which was acquired by Google, and Onavo, which was bought by Facebook. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.