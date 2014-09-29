Israel's Magma raises $150 mln for new venture capital fund

TEL AVIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Magma Venture Partners, an Israeli venture capital firm with $500 million under management, said on Monday it completed fundraising for its Magma Venture Capital IV with $150 million in new committed capital.

The fund, which was oversubscribed within weeks of its announcement, comes on the heels of a third fund raised in early 2012, Magma said.

The new fund will continue Magma’s focus of investing in information, communication technology including mobile, cloud, new media, software as a service, e-commerce and cyber security.

The fund will invest with Israeli entrepreneurs in earlier stages of development. It is expected to begin investing in early 2015 in 25 to 30 companies with typical investments of $500,000 to $6 million.

Magma’s past investments include Waze, which was acquired by Google, and Onavo, which was bought by Facebook. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)