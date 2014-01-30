FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW set to extend Magna production deal-paper
January 30, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 4 years ago

BMW set to extend Magna production deal-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German automaker BMW is set to extend its contract with Magna-Steyr in Austria to manufacture group vehicles, the Kleine Zeitung newspaper reported on Thursday.

Citing industry sources, it said BMW would sign a contract on Thursday to extend beyond 2016 the contract manufacturing accord but not assign Magna a particular model, instead reserving capacity for various models depending on demand.

It said the deal would likely cover more than 100,000 vehicles per year.

Magna did not immediately return a call seeking comment, while BMW declined comment pending an announcement.

