UPDATE 1-Magna Ontario auto plant resumes production after blast
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 10:01 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Magna Ontario auto plant resumes production after blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it is resuming operations at a Toronto-area auto parts plant that was earlier shut down by an explosion and fire that injured nine people.

Magna said the “minor arc flash explosion” at its Dortec Industries plant, located in the town of Newmarket, some 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Toronto, was isolated to one manufacturing line.

“Investigators have given an all clear to the building. Second shift operations will resume as normal on all other lines in the building,” Magna, one of Canada’s largest auto parts makers, said in a statement.

It said the six people that had been taken to hospital earlier in the day had been released. 350 people are employed at the plant.

The company’s shares slipped 31 Canadian cents to C$60.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

