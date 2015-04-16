FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Magna to sell most of vehicle-interiors business for $525 mln
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magna to sell most of vehicle-interiors business for $525 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(In U.S. dollars unless noted)

April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian auto-parts maker Magna International Inc said on Thursday it will sell most of its vehicle-interiors operations to Spain’s Grupo Antolin for about $525 million.

The deal covers 36 manufacturing plants and about 12,000 employees in Europe, North America and Asia, the company said. It does not include Magna’s seat business.

The operations included in the agreement recorded about $2.4 billion in sales in 2014, Magna said. The company, which is a contract manufacturer as well as a parts supplier, reported $36.64 billion in sales in 2014.

“Overall, we regard the deal as positive as it takes (Magna) out of a challenging product area,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman in a note to clients. “Most industry players have had a difficult time making adequate returns from the segment.”

Magna Chief Executive Don Walker said in a release that the deal is part of a push to refine Magna’s portfolio, focusing on the key parts of vehicles.

The deal is subject to antitrust approvals and other customary conditions.

Magna’s shares were flat at C$66.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings; and Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.