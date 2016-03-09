Magna says it will open new Chinese seat-making facility

MONTREAL, March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it will open a new seat-making facility in China to supply Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co’s Volvo car group.

The 5,200-square-metre facility in Taizhou, China, is to be completed by mid-2016, Magna said in a news release published during a Toronto event for investors and analysts. It will produce complete seating systems for a small crossover utility vehicle, Magna said.

“This new facility helps us support a new customer and expands our footprint in China, both of which are key to growing our global seating business,” Mike Bisson, president of Magna Seating, said in the release.

Ontario-based Magna, which earns about half of its revenue from outside North America, has a customer list that includes General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. (Additional reporting By Euan Rocha in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott)