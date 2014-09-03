FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magna constructing new seat assembly plant in Tennessee
September 3, 2014

Magna constructing new seat assembly plant in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc, one of the world’s largest auto parts suppliers, said on Wednesday it has begun building a manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee that will supply a General Motors Co assembly plant.

Aurora, Ontario-based Magna said its new 122,500-square-foot facility will be fully operational in January 2015 and manufacture complete seat assemblies supplying the GM plant in Spring Hill.

The new plant is Magna’s fifth location in Tennessee and is expected to employ 75 people when production starts next year. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

