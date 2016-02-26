FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auto parts maker Magna's profit falls due to strong U.S. dollar
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 10:08 AM / 2 years ago

Auto parts maker Magna's profit falls due to strong U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a 6.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by the impact of a strong U.S. dollar.

Net income attributable to Magna fell to $483 million, or $1.19 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $516 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell about 2.5 percent to $8.57 billion. Excluding the impact of the U.S. dollar, sales increased 6 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.