Auto parts maker Magna International's profit rises 23 pct
August 8, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Auto parts maker Magna International's profit rises 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc, one of the world’s largest auto parts makers, reported a higher second-quarter profit bolstered by robust demand in North America and continued recovery in Europe.

Net income attributable to the company rose $510 million, or $2.32 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $415 million, or $1.78 per share, from a year earlier.

Sales rose 5.6 percent to $9.46 billion during the quarter. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

