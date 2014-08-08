FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Magna profit beats due to strong N.America, Europe demand
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Magna profit beats due to strong N.America, Europe demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, share close)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and raised its full-year sales forecast, helped by strong demand in North America and a continued recovery in Europe.

Magna, one of the world’s largest auto parts makers, said North American production sales rose 10 percent to $4.75 billion, while they rose 4 percent to $2.66 billion in Europe in the second quarter ended June 30.

The company, which had been turning around operations in a slowly recovering Europe, had previously said it expects most of the work to be done this year, with some spillover into 2015.

Production sales in Asia climbed 23 percent to $402 million.

They fell 33 percent to $163 million in rest of the world, which primarily includes South America, where Magna had been struggling to pass on an inflation-driven rise in costs to customers.

Aurora, Ontario-based Magna raised its full-year sales forecast to $35.6 billion-$37.3 billion from $34.9 billion-$36.6 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose 23 percent to $510 million, or $2.32 per share, in the second quarter.

Sales rose 5.6 percent to $9.46 billion.

Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned $2.37 per share, higher than the average analyst estimate of $2.26, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Thursday’s close of C$115.19, the company’s stock has risen about 32 percent this year on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.