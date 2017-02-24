Feb 24 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc posted an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales due to higher demand.

The company's total sales rose to $9.25 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from $8.57 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Magna was little changed at $478 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $476 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)