Auto parts maker Magna's 2015 revenue forecast misses estimates
January 14, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Auto parts maker Magna's 2015 revenue forecast misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Magna International Inc , an auto parts maker and contract vehicle manufacturer, forecast lower-than-estimated revenue for fiscal 2015.

Magna forecast total revenue of $34.4 billion to $36.1 billion for the year, short of analysts’ average estimate of $37.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company said it expects operating margin to be in the low 7 percent range next year, higher than the company’s estimated margins of about 6.9 percent for 2014. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

