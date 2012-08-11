FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magna founder to launch Austrian party - report
#Market News
August 11, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Magna founder to launch Austrian party - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The founder of Magna International Inc, one of the world’s biggest auto-parts makers, plans to launch a political party in Austria in September, Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten reported on Saturday, citing an interview.

“The key positions (in the party) have already been assigned, the programme has been agreed,” the publication quoted Frank Stronach, the company’s founder and honorary chairman, as saying.

Stronach, who immigrated to Canada in 1954, said his party would oppose patronage in Austrian politics and the euro, noting that the region could only function “if each country has its own currency.”

Canada-based Magna employs more than 102,000 people in 26 countries and paid Stronach about $900 million in 2010 to cede control of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
