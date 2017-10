MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Magnit, Russia’s second-biggest food retailer by revenue, plans to pay around 25-35 percent of net income in dividends in the next two-three years, its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Galitskiy said on Tuesday.

For 2011, Magnit paid 1.73 billion roubles ($57.17 million)in dividends, or 18.26 roubles per share, equal to 14 percent of the annual net profit.