Russia's Magnit sees 9.2-9.8 pct EBITDA margin in 2013
January 22, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Magnit sees 9.2-9.8 pct EBITDA margin in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian food retailer Magnit sees its 2013 core profit, or EBITDA margin, in a 9.2-9.8 percent range, down from 10.56 percent last year, its Chief Executive Officer Sergei Galitskiy said on Tuesday.

He also guided for revenue growth closer to the low end of a 27-29 percent range, adding the forecasts were conservative.

“We hope that our EBITDA margin will not fall by more than half percentage point this year but we realise that it is currently on extreme highs and we just don’t know how aggressive the market (competitors) will be,” Galitskiy told a conference call.

