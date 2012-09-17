FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit raises 2012 sales guidance
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 17, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Magnit raises 2012 sales guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fast growing Russian retailer Magnit on Monday raised its full-year 2012 sales guidance to 30-32 percent from 30 percent and said growth was expected to slow down to 25-27 percent next year.

Magnit, Russia’s top grocery chain with more than 5,700 stores, also said its capital expenditure programme would total $1.6-1.7 billion this year and $1.6-1.8 billion in 2013.

This year’s margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen at 9.0-9.5 percent, the company said in a statement.

The company said in July it would keep expanding aggressively next year, with preliminary capex guidance at $1.8-2.0 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.