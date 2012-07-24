FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Magnit raises 2012 profitability outlook
July 24, 2012 / 1:28 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Magnit raises 2012 profitability outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit raised its full-year profitability outlook on Friday after posting above-forecast earnings for the first half of the year.

“The new guidance (for EBITDA margin) is 8.5 to 9.0 percent,” Sergei Galitskiy, the chief executive officer of Magnit, said on a conference call.

Earlier, the company guided for the margin on the basis of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a 7.5-8.0 percent range.

Galitskiy also said next year’s capital expenditure programme called for spending of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion as it wants to open 600-800 convenience stores, between 40 and 60 large hypermarkets and 25 smaller, Magnit Family hypermarkets.

