FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit 9M net profit rises 123 pct
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 25, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's Magnit 9M net profit rises 123 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Thursday its net profit in nine months to October surged by 123 percent, year-on-year, to $539.9 million.

Magnit also said in a statement its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 75.2 percent to $1.05 billion for a 10.25 percent margin, up from 7.20 percent a year ago.

It did not provide separate third-quarter figures. According to Reuters calculations, quarterly net profit totaled $200 million against an average forecast of $155 million in a Reuters poll.

Third-quarter EBITDA came in at around $383 million versus the $330.2 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.