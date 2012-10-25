RPT-Russia's Magnit 9M net profit rises 123 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Thursday its net profit in nine months to October surged by 123 percent, year-on-year, to $539.9 million.

Magnit also said in a statement its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 75.2 percent to $1.05 billion for a 10.25 percent margin, up from 7.20 percent a year ago.

It did not provide separate third-quarter figures. According to Reuters calculations, quarterly net profit totaled $200 million against an average forecast of $155 million in a Reuters poll.

Third-quarter EBITDA came in at around $383 million versus the $330.2 million forecast in a Reuters poll.