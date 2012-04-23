FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit Q1 net profit $158 mln, beats f'cast
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Magnit Q1 net profit $158 mln, beats f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Monday its first-quarter profit rose 158 percent in dollar terms compared to a year ago, beating market expectations, and reiterated its growth targets for the year as a whole.

Magnit said in a statement net profit rose to $157.7 million from $61 million in the first quarter of 2011, against an analyst average forecast of $113.7 million.

The group opened 157 stores during the first three months of 2012, increasing its selling space by more than a third year on year.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 105 percent to $162 million, against a $266 million average forecast, with a 9.65 percent margin.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.