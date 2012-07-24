Russia's Magnit H1 earnings jump 142 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its first-half net profit grew 142 percent, year-on-year, to $339.56 million, beating forecast.

The result came on the back of a 86.8 percent rise in core profit, or earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $670.6 million, Magnit said in a statement.

The EBITDA margin increased to 9.90 percent from 6.56 percent a year ago.

The company did not provide separate figures for the second quarter, for which analysts had forecast net profit of $132.3 million, up 67.5 percent year-on-year.

In the first quarter of 2011, Magnit’s net profit stood at $157.7 million.