FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit H1 earnings jump 142 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 24, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Magnit H1 earnings jump 142 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Tuesday its first-half net profit grew 142 percent, year-on-year, to $339.56 million, beating forecast.

The result came on the back of a 86.8 percent rise in core profit, or earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $670.6 million, Magnit said in a statement.

The EBITDA margin increased to 9.90 percent from 6.56 percent a year ago.

The company did not provide separate figures for the second quarter, for which analysts had forecast net profit of $132.3 million, up 67.5 percent year-on-year.

In the first quarter of 2011, Magnit’s net profit stood at $157.7 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.