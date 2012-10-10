Russian retailer Magnit's Sept sales up 36 pct

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit said on Wednesday that its September sales grew by 36 percent, year-on-year, to 36.1 billion roubles ($1.16 billion), after rising by 34 percent in August.

The company opened 145 new outlets last month, bringing its total number of stores to 6,119, it said in a statement.

Last month Magnit raised its full-year sales growth guidance for 2012 to 30-32 percent from 30 percent and said that it expected growth to slow to 25-27 percent next year. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)