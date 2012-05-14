FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Magnit April sales rise 28 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 6:15 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Magnit April sales rise 28 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit reported on Monday a 2 7.78 p ercent year-on-year increase in April sales compared to a rise of 32 .5 per cent in March.

Sales in total were 34.5 billion roubles, up 21.8 percent in dollar terms, Magnit said in a statement, adding it increased selling space by 33.8 percent, year-on-year.

In the first four months of the year, Magnit’s consolidated revenue increased by 32.4 percent in rouble terms, compared to a year ago.

Magnit expects sales to rise by 25-30 percent in rouble terms this year, a slowdown from a 42 percent growth rate in 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.