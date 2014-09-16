FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morgan Stanley takes stake in Magnum Hunter's pipeline asset
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 16, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Morgan Stanley takes stake in Magnum Hunter's pipeline asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it will sell a stake in its natural gas gathering subsidiary in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields, to a unit of Morgan Stanley, giving the two co-ownership in the business valued at $1 billion.

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure said it would pay Magnum Hunter $65 million for a 6.5 percent stake and that it would buy ArcLight Capital Partners LLC’s 41 percent stake in the business for an unspecified amount.

After the two transactions, Magnum Hunter and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure would together hold an equity interest of about 98 percent in Eureka Hunter.

“We have found a new equity partner ... which will allow this tremendous asset to grow and prosper in preparation for an anticipated MLP offering sometime next year,” said Gary Evans, Magnum Hunter’s chief executive officer. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.