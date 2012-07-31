Magnum Hunter production jumps 161 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Magnum Hunter Resources said its second-quarter production jumped 161 percent, boosted by acquisitions in the Williston basin in North Dakota and improved results from the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas.

The company, which continues to shift its focus to oil and liquids, said average production rose to 12,893 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from a year earlier.

Oil and liquids production increased 32 percent to 5,862 boepd from the first quarter.

“While production grew modestly quarter over quarter, we have been successful at substantially changing the company’s current production mix to approximately 50 percent oil and liquids,” Chief Executive Gary Evans said in a statement.

Current net production in the Eagle Ford shale is 2,700-3,000 boepd, while it is 4,000 boepd for the Williston basin.

The company earlier this month said it restored 70 percent of its wells in the Appalachia region after a thunderstorm hit production there in June.

Shares of Houston-based Magnum were up 4 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $3.77 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.