FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnum Hunter shuts 400 natural gas wells in Kentucky
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Magnum Hunter shuts 400 natural gas wells in Kentucky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Magnum Hunter Resources Corp said it shut about 400 natural gas wells in Kentucky in the current quarter due to reduced natural gas prices and higher transportation costs.

Natural gas prices, which were as high as $14 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in 2005, are slightly below $3 per mmBtu now.

The company also estimates output of about 9.5 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d) being curtailed after the company’s wells in the Appalachia region were affected by a thunderstorm in June.

Houston-based Magnum Hunter, which continues to shift its focus to oil and liquids, said the closure of wells would reduce production by 1.7 mmcfe/d.

Share of the company were marginally down at $4.40 before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $4.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.