BRIEF-Magnum Hunter Resources's to sell North Dakota properties for $45 mln

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corp : * On November 19, units prc Williston llc and Williston hunter nd, entered into

purchase and sale agreement with euduro operating llc * Under the purchase and sale agreement, the purchase price for the North

Dakota properties is $45 million payable in cash - SEC filing * Entered into a nineteenth amendment to second amended and restated credit

agreement * Under credit agreement borrowing base can be increased or decreased up to a

maximum commitment level of $750 million * Under deal, units will sell right title & interest in certain oil & gas

assets in about 30,000 acres and about 180 wells * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage