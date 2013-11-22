FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magnum Hunter Resources's to sell North Dakota properties for $45 mln
November 22, 2013 / 11:33 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Magnum Hunter Resources's to sell North Dakota properties for $45 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Magnum Hunter Resources Corp : * On November 19, units prc Williston llc and Williston hunter nd, entered into

purchase and sale agreement with euduro operating llc * Under the purchase and sale agreement, the purchase price for the North

Dakota properties is $45 million payable in cash - SEC filing * Entered into a nineteenth amendment to second amended and restated credit

agreement * Under credit agreement borrowing base can be increased or decreased up to a

maximum commitment level of $750 million * Under deal, units will sell right title & interest in certain oil & gas

assets in about 30,000 acres and about 180 wells * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
