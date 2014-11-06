FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magyar Telekom not planning dividend payout on 2014 results
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 6, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Magyar Telekom not planning dividend payout on 2014 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom is not planning to pay any dividend on 2014 results, similarly to last year, the company’s deputy chief executive Janos Szabo said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the company reported a growth of 14.6 percent in third-quarter net profit, broadly in line with market expectations, as lower amortisation and financial costs offset a rise in severance payments.

Szabo said the company welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw a proposal for a tax on internet data traffic.

“If we had to pay further taxes that would seriously limit our possibilities to invest,” Szabo told a news conference. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.