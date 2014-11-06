Magyar Telekom not planning dividend payout on 2014 results

BUDAPEST, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom is not planning to pay any dividend on 2014 results, similarly to last year, the company’s deputy chief executive Janos Szabo said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day the company reported a growth of 14.6 percent in third-quarter net profit, broadly in line with market expectations, as lower amortisation and financial costs offset a rise in severance payments.

Szabo said the company welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw a proposal for a tax on internet data traffic.

“If we had to pay further taxes that would seriously limit our possibilities to invest,” Szabo told a news conference. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)