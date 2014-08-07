FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magyar Telekom lifts 2014 EBITDA guidance, sees maximum 3 pct drop
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 7, 2014 / 5:02 AM / 3 years ago

Magyar Telekom lifts 2014 EBITDA guidance, sees maximum 3 pct drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom improved its guidance on Thursday for 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to a decline of no more than 3 percent from last year versus a 3-6 percent fall projected earlier.

“The raising of EBITDA guidance is predominantly driven by our efforts to improve gross margin, along with the slight improvement that we are witnessing in the household spending power in Hungary,” Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said in the company’s earnings note.

Last year EBITDA came in at 179.5 billion forints. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.