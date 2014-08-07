Magyar Telekom lifts 2014 EBITDA guidance, sees maximum 3 pct drop

BUDAPEST, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom improved its guidance on Thursday for 2014 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to a decline of no more than 3 percent from last year versus a 3-6 percent fall projected earlier.

“The raising of EBITDA guidance is predominantly driven by our efforts to improve gross margin, along with the slight improvement that we are witnessing in the household spending power in Hungary,” Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said in the company’s earnings note.

Last year EBITDA came in at 179.5 billion forints. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Miral Fahmy)