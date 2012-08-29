FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magyar Telekom to sell radio operator for $89 mln
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 29, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Magyar Telekom to sell radio operator for $89 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Magyar Telekom will sell its 100 percent-owned radio network operator Pro-M Zrt. for 19.9 billion forints ($88.9 million) at the end of August, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Magyar Telekom, a unit of Germany’s Deutsche Telekom , said the buyer of Pro-M, operator of a professional mobile radio network used mainly by emergency services, was state-owned National Infocommunications Service Co.

Magyar Telekom earlier this month posted a 10.7 billion forint profit on revenue of 145 billion in the second quarter, missing expectations, and said it would raise prices and cut costs. ($1 = 223.7537 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.