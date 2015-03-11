FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTelekom to launch energy joint venture with MET Holding
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 11, 2015 / 4:43 PM / 3 years ago

MTelekom to launch energy joint venture with MET Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 11 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom has agreed to launch a joint venture with Swiss-based energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG to provide energy services for business clients, Magyar Telekom said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The primary aim of the joint venture is to improve and optimise the energy operations serving the business customers of both Magyar Telekom and MET Group,” it said.

It said the joint venture was based on a strategic agreement signed in July 2013 between Magyar Telekom and Hungarian energy group MOL, which has a significant stake in MET Group. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

