Magyar Telekom plans return to dividend on 2015 results

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom expects to resume dividend payments on its 2015 results, the Deutsche Telekom unit said on Wednesday, adding that it planned to pay at least 15 forints per share.

For 2015, the company targets an up to 3 percent revenue rise from last year’s 626.4 billion forints ($2.34 billion) and an up to 3 percent fall in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from 181.2 billion.

“We also expect to be able to leverage the acceleration of fixed network development in terms of improved market positions in Hungary,” it said. ($1 = 268.1 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)