UPDATE 1-Magyar Telekom profit halves, cuts full-year revenue guidance

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom’s first-quarter net profit roughly halved from a year ago, it said on Tuesday, adding that its planned exit from the household natural gas market meant it no longer expects revenue growth for 2015.

Net profit fell to 2.5 billion forints ($9.17 million) from 4.8 billion forints in the same period last year, missing analyst forecasts for 3.4 billion forints in a poll by financial website portfolio.hu.

Operating profit was down 8.1 percent year on year, hit by by a 7.2 percent rise in costs, with the company citing costs relating to energy services, equipment sales and television services.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 4.8 percent to 42.47 billion forints, slightly above market expectations.

However, the Deutsche Telekom unit stuck to previous guidance for full-year EBITDA to drop by up to 3 percent from 181.2 billion forints last year.

The company will withdraw from the residential gas market in August and set up energy services to business customers in an external joint venture, which it said will keep revenue flat against last year. It had previously expected growth of up to 3 percent.

Data and residential sales were the driving engines of the company, while voice and business customers were more difficult.

“Thanks to the efforts made last year to invest in 4G networks across our Hungarian and international footprints, our mobile broadband and equipment revenues significantly increased,” Chief Executive Christopher Mattheisen said.

Mobile voice and text revenue fell.

“Good results in the residential segment were somewhat offset by the continuous pressure on our large enterprise customer base owing to the intense mobile competition leading to a lower mobile (revenue per user),” Mattheisen said.

He added that fewer discounts in the company’s energy business and lower labour costs helped to improve margins and pretax earnings.

Magyar Telekom shares have gained 24.7 percent this year according to Thomson Reuters data, closing near a two-year high at 419 forints on Tuesday but underperforming the blue chip index, which is up 35.4 percent so far this year. ($1 = 272.5600 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)