Magyar Telekom appeals spectrum auction result

BUDAPEST, March 12 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom has appealed the result of an auction of unused spectrum in the 900 MHz band where a state group led by the National Post won a licence to become the fourth mobile phone operator in Hungary.

“Due to legal errors in the auction process and the decision, Magyar Telekom filed a petition with the Metropolitan Court, requesting that the Court annul the designation of the Consortium as an auction winner and certain relating requirements of the final decision; and that the Court suspend the enforceability of these same provisions,” it said on Monday.

It said the appeal did not affect its obligation to pay the auction price of 10.9 billion Hungarian forints ($49 million)plus value-added tax for two frequency blocks it had won at the same auction.

In January, the National Telecommunications Authority said a state consortium including the National Post, state-owned electricity firm MVM and state development bank MFB had won the right to enter the mobile market as a fourth service provider. ($1 = 221.8 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)