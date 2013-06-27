FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magyar Telekom cuts profit guidance after tax increases
June 27, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

Magyar Telekom cuts profit guidance after tax increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom cut its profit guidance for 2013 after parliament passed the government’s latest budget adjustments, including a tax increase on telecommunications companies.

The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, said on Thursday its 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), would fall 9-12 percent from last year, worse than its original estimate for a 4-7 percent decline.

In all, it expects its telecommunications tax bill to be about 25 billion Hungarian forints ($109.55 million) this year and 28 billion in 2014, based on a preliminary assessment.

At 1145 GMT, the company’s shares were down 2.1 percent at 321 forints on the Budapest stock market, underperforming the blue chip index, which was flat.

$1 = 228.2062 Hungarian forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

