Magyar Telekom cuts profit guidance after tax increases

BUDAPEST, June 27 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom cut its profit guidance for 2013 after parliament passed the government’s latest budget adjustments, including a tax increase on telecommunications companies.

The company, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, said on Thursday its 2013 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), would fall 9-12 percent from last year, worse than its original estimate for a 4-7 percent decline.

In all, it expects its telecommunications tax bill to be about 25 billion Hungarian forints ($109.55 million) this year and 28 billion in 2014, based on a preliminary assessment.

At 1145 GMT, the company’s shares were down 2.1 percent at 321 forints on the Budapest stock market, underperforming the blue chip index, which was flat.