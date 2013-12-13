FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MTelekom takes on 200 mln euro EIB loan to develop network
December 13, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 4 years ago

MTelekom takes on 200 mln euro EIB loan to develop network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom is taking out a five-year loan worth 200 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance fixed-line and mobile network development projects, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Magyar Telekom said it would secure the loan, denominated in Hungarian forints, through its majority owner, Deutsche Telekom , which is acting as a financial intermediary in the transaction.

“The purpose of the loan is the modernisation and further development of Magyar Telekom’s telecommunications networks, which will contribute to a significant expansion in the availability of developed fixed-line and mobile broadband infrastructure,” it said in a statement.

The company said it would implement the projects financed with the loan in a three-year period through 2016. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
