Magyar Telekom Q1 profit meets fcast at HUF 13 bln

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s Magyar Telekom posted a first-quarter net profit of 13.02 billion forints ($57.96 million), roughly in line with forecasts, reversing a big one-off loss it booked in the fourth quarter but lagging behind its result a year ago.

The result came on the back of expanding revenue, especially in its energy resale activity. Its profitability decreased because the energy segment has lower profit margins, the company said in a report posted on its website on Thursday.

“The significant contribution of energy resale revenues could more than offset the decline in fixed and mobile voice revenues,” it said. “Growing TV, mobile Internet, and system integration/IT revenues also contributed to higher revenues.”

Analysts polled by business news website portfolio.hu had expected a quarterly profit of 13.15 billion forints.

Magyar Telekom, a unit of Deutsche Telekom, had posted a net loss of 40.3 billion forints in the fourth quarter of 2011 and a profit of 15.17 billion forints in the same period a year ago.

First-quarter revenues rose by an annual 2.9 percent to 147 billion forints, above forecasts.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 3.1 percent from the first quarter of 2011.

For 2012, the company confirmed its earlier forecast for a 4-6 percent deterioration in operating EBITDA, and capital expenditures similar to the 84 billion forints spent in 2011.

The company did not comment in the report on a government plan for a new tax on the telecommunications sector, a traffic-based levy the government hopes will raise about an annual 50 billion-60 billion forints from July 1.

The new tax, if passed in parliament, will augment a special tax on the telecom sector, levied for the years 2010-2012. The European Commission referred Hungary to the European Court of Justice over that tax earlier this year. ($1 = 224.6259 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Paul Tait)