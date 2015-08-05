FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magyar Telekom Q2 net profit grows, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 5, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Magyar Telekom Q2 net profit grows, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom’s second-quarter net profit grew from a year ago, it said on Wednesday, beating analysts forecasts for a slight drop in profits.

Net profit rose to 12.5 billion forints ($43.9 million) from 11.6 billion forints in the same period last year, compared to analyst forecasts for 10.6 billion forints in a poll by financial website portfolio.hu.

Operating profit was up 1.5 percent year on year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 5.2 percent to 52.18 billion forints, in line with market expectations of 51.2 billion. ($1 = 284.7300 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.