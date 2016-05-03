FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magyar Telekom Q1 net profit surges, exceeds forecast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 3, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Magyar Telekom Q1 net profit surges, exceeds forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 3 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom reported on Tuesday a 245 percent surge in first-quarter net profit to 11.46 billion forints ($42.27 million) that exceeded market expectations, partly boosted by one-off gains.

Analysts had expected quarterly net profit of 8.1 billion forints in a recent survey by financial news website portfolio.hu.

The Deutsche Telekom unit said its EBITDA increased by 13.6 percent to 48.2 billion forints in annual terms in the first quarter, as lower costs compensated for lower revenue, while its operating income was boosted by one-offs. ($1 = 271.1400 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by David Evans)

