FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magyar Telekom beats Q4 forecasts, flags higher 2016 dividend
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 24, 2016 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Magyar Telekom beats Q4 forecasts, flags higher 2016 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom reported fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion forints ($12 million) on Wednesday, beating forecasts as revenue growth outpaced market expectations.

Analysts in a recent survey by local financial news website portfolio.hu had expected quarterly net profit of 2.9 billion forints, versus 1.5 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The Deutsche Telekom unit said it aimed to lift the dividend paid on its 2016 results to 25 forints per share after a proposed 15 forint per share for 2015.

$1 = 281.5 forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.