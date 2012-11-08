FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magyar Telekom upbeat on 2012 revenue outlook - CFO
November 8, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Magyar Telekom upbeat on 2012 revenue outlook - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom may outperform its guidance for revenue to fall 0-2 percent this year, chief financial officer Thilo Kusch told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, the company reported that revenue rose 0.9 percent in the first nine months.

“On the revenue side things are definitely going better than we expected, which has a lot to do with the revenue mix we generated,” Kusch said. “For revenues, yes, we feel quite comfortable. We are definitely at the upper end (of the guidance), maybe even better.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Dan Lalor)

