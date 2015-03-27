FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malaysia Airports raises $353 mln to repay loans for Turkey airport deal
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 8:33 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia Airports raises $353 mln to repay loans for Turkey airport deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, which manages and operates 39 airports mostly in Malaysia, said on Friday it has raised 1.3 billion ringgit ($353.5 million) through a rights issue, its first since listing in 1999.

The proceeds will be mainly used to repay the loan secured to fund its purchase of the remaining stake in the companies that manage and operate Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Turkey, it said in a press statement.

CIMB and Maybank are the joint principal advisers, joint managing underwriters and joint underwriters for the rights issue. JPMorgan is the joint underwriter, according to Malaysia Airports. ($1 = 3.6780 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.