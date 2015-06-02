FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&M to fit Android technology in SUVs
June 2, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

M&M to fit Android technology in SUVs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A showroom attendant cleans a Mahindra XUV500 car inside the company's showroom in Mumbai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS), India’s top-selling utility vehicle maker, plans to offer Google Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Android Auto technology in its vehicles, a top company executive said in a statement on Tuesday.

The technology, which links smart phones and tablets with an in-vehicle infotainment system, will be available in Mahindra’s sports utility vehicles XUV 500 and Scorpio as well as future platforms, said Pravin Shah, president and CEO, automotive unit.

Shah said it would be made available after “successful integration”, without committing to a timeline.

Android Auto, an extension of Google’s smart phone operating system, is expected to make driving safer and easier by allowing drivers to access applications like maps through voice command or by using controls on the steering wheel.

The company, part of the $17 billion Mahindra Group, also said it has become a member of the Open Automotive Alliance (OAA), a global group of automakers and technology companies working to bringing the Android platform to cars.

Automakers such as Ford Motor Co (F.N), Honda Motor Co (7267.T), Renault SA (RENA.PA) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) are part of the alliance which also includes Google, Delphi (DLPH.N) and LG (066570.KS) among others.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair

