India's Mahindra says to buy 13.5 pct stake in Spain's CIE Automotive
June 15, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

India's Mahindra says to buy 13.5 pct stake in Spain's CIE Automotive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s largest sports utility vehicle maker, said on Saturday it had agreed to acquire a 13.5 percent stake in Spain’s auto components maker CIE Automotive SA for 94.24 million euros ($125.72 million).

The Indian company, part of the $16 billion Mahindra Group that has interests in sectors including information technology and auto components, will pay six euros per share for the CIE stake.

CIE Automotive shares ended at 5.57 euros on Friday.

$1 = 0.7496 euros Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ron Popeski

