Mahindra Q3 profit rises 12 pct, matches estimates
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
February 14, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

Mahindra Q3 profit rises 12 pct, matches estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales, posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, matching estimates as strong tractor sales offset slowing demand for its passenger and commercial vehicles.

Standalone profit was 9.34 billion rupees ($150 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended December, against 8.36 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell 2 percent to 104.05 billion rupees at Mahindra, also the world’s largest tractor company by sales volume.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 9.39 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

