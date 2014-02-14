FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mahindra Q3 profit rises 12 pct as tractor sales soar
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 14, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Mahindra Q3 profit rises 12 pct as tractor sales soar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds full company name in first paragraph)

* Q3 profit 9.34 bln rupees vs estimate 9.39 bln rupees

* Domestic tractor sales rise 22 pct

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd , India’s biggest utility vehicle maker, posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, in line with analyst estimates as strong tractor sales offset slowing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mahindra’s automotive division, which includes sport-utility vehicles, trucks and buses, has been hit by high interest rates and fuel costs in a slowing economy.

But the tractor business has reaped the benefits of strong rains last year that put more money in the hands of farmers.

Standalone profit rose to 9.34 billion rupees ($150 million) in the fiscal third quarter ended in December from 8.36 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell 2 percent to 104.05 billion rupees at Mahindra, also the world’s largest tractor company by sales volume.

Analysts had, on average, forecast a profit of 9.39 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mahindra’s domestic tractor sales jumped 22 percent during the quarter. But SUV sales fell by about 23 percent.

A rise in excise duty on SUVs, increased competition and a preference among car buyers for smaller SUVs have hurt the company, whose market share in the utility vehicle segment fell to 41 percent at the end of December from nearly 48 percent a year ago, according to industry data.

The company hopes to recoup its market share in 2015, when it expects to launch two compact SUVs, said Pawan Goenka, president of its automotive and farm equipment businesses. ($1 = 62.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.